MPA Demand Immediate Relief For Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM

MPA demand immediate relief for flood victims

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) , Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chiniot, has said that due to recent flood erosion, a large amount of valuable agricultural land had been affected and requested of the government to take immediate steps to provide relief to flood victims.

Talking to the media persons after an emergency visit to Mouza, Sahmal and Mouza Jasrat, he said that due to the erosion of the Chenab River, 150 acres of land in Mouza Dumh and 350 acres of land in Mouza Sahmal were washed away by the river, due to which standing crops were destroyed and many areas were presenting a scene of desolation.

Maulana Ilyas Chiniot pointed out that in Mouza Sahmal, the river was currently flowing only 50 feet away from the houses and there was a fear that the water might reach the foundations of the houses.

The local people requested of the government to prepare feasibility report on urgent basis to save the remaining lands and construct protective embankment and stands from emergency funds.

APP/mha/378

