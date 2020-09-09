UrduPoint.com
MPA Demands Assistance For Tackling Post Rain Situation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:51 PM

MPA demands assistance for tackling post rain situation

Member of Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan Wednesday said monsoon rains had destroyed the overall economy of Sindh and demanded the federal government to assist the provincial government in tackling the post-rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan Wednesday said monsoon rains had destroyed the overall economy of Sindh and demanded the Federal government to assist the provincial government in tackling the post-rain situation. In a statement issued here, Pakistan People's Party's MPA said Karachi had suffered a great loss in heavy rains while other urban as well as rural areas of the province also equally borne the brunt of the torrential rains. He said like the Karachi package the federal government should announce financial support for the people of other affected urban and rural areas of the province.

He said Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had made the lives of the people miserable by resorting to unannounced load-shedding and taking several days in replacing defective power transformers in residential areas in urban as well as rural areas of the province.

PPP MPA also demanded strict action against responsible HESCO officials who were demanding money for changing of the faulty transformers and providing relief to rain affected people of Sindh.

