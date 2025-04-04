MPA Distributes 41 Rickshaws Among Muslim, Christian Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) MPA Ijaz Alam Augustine distributed 41 motorcycle rickshaws among Muslim and Christian families at the Catholic Church, Warispura, here on Friday.
In collaboration with the financial support of a private organisation, Pakistan Partnership Initiative, the MPA handed over the rickshaws to people.
A US businessman Mike Berkeley, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Partner Ashraf Mull and others were also present. The MPA said the aim of the initiative is to make the workers financially self-sufficient and provide them with a better future.
He also commended the role of the private sector in making low-income groups financially self-sufficient in the society and said that the Punjab government under the leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking several welfare measures for the low-income people in the province.
