MPA distributes appointment letters among 72 teachers in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naseebullah Marri along with DEO distributed appointment letters among 72 teachers of the Education Department under CTSP at Government Girls High school in Kohlu on Thursday.

A ceremony in this regard was held attended by District Education Officer (DEO) Amir Muhammad Kakar, DEO Jaffer Zarkoon, Education Officer Hafeez Marree, Support Officer Juma Khan Marree and other district officers.

Addressing the function, Mir Naseebullah Murree said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan transparency and merit was being strictly observed while making appointments.

The MPA congratulated the youth on their recruitment and hoped that they would play a positive role in the society saying that the role of teacher has important for betterment of the society as the future of young generation was in their hands.

"Youth are being provided with employment opportunities in order to remove poverty form the area", he said and added that efforts were underway to ensure recruitment on merit.

He said that a large number of development schemes including provision of water, roads, electricity, education, health facilities and other schemes were continued which would soon be completed.

Addressing the gathering, District Education Officer Amir Muhammad Kakar hoped that the newly recruited teachers would play their positive role in the development of the society and strive for the promotion of education.