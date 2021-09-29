UrduPoint.com

MPA Distributes Laptops, Wheelchairs & Sewing Machines Among Deservings

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:50 PM

MPA distributes laptops, wheelchairs & sewing machines among deservings

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai on Wednesday said that government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and deservings would be facilitated at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of disabled persons at Aryana petrol Pump in Chaman areas of Killa Abdullah district.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman Capt (retd) Juma Dad Khan Mandokhel besides poor and helpless disabled people of Chaman participated the function.

Asghar Khan Achakzai also distributed laptops, wheelchairs and sewing machines to hundreds of poor and helpless elderly people including needy women.

He said such cooperation would be maintained with disable person at the same platform and helpless persons have a special status in our society and at the same time it was imperative for every individual to cooperate with the poor and disabled persons.

Deputy Commissioner and other elders thanked MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai for helping disable persons in the area.

Related Topics

Petrol Poor Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Chaman Same Women All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

9 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

23 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

23 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

39 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.