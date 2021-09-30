MPA distributes laptops, wheelchairs & sewing machines among deservings

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai on Wednesday said that government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and deservings would be facilitated at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of disabled persons at Aryana petrol Pump in Chaman areas of Killa Abdullah district.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman Capt (retd) Juma Dad Khan Mandokhel besides poor and helpless disabled people of Chaman participated the function.

Asghar Khan Achakzai also distributed laptops, wheelchairs and sewing machines to hundreds of poor and helpless elderly people including needy women.

He said such cooperation would be maintained with disable person at the same platform and helpless persons have a special status in our society and at the same time it was imperative for every individual to cooperate with the poor and disabled persons.

Deputy Commissioner and other elders thanked MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai for helping disable persons in the area.