MPA distributes ration among tansgenders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA Shahzad Qureshi on Monday visited Gender Interactive Alliance, a centre of transgender people, located at Akhtar Colony here.

On the occasion he said that the transgender people had the same needs as a common person had.

He said that like other residents of the province the transgernder people were also facing the lockdown issues, said a press release.

Shahzad Qureshi said that they were trying to provide help to the deserving people.

He also appreciated PTI volunteers for their efforts in this hour of need.