MPA distributes ration packs

MPA Mian Waris Aziz distributed ration packs among unemployed and deserving persons here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :MPA Mian Waris Aziz distributed ration packs among unemployed and deserving persons here Monday.

Ration packs were arranged with financial cooperation of local philanthropists. AC (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari was present on the occasion.

MPA said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had heart-felt sympathies with poor segment of the society, adding that needy people would not be left alone on this crucial situation caused due to coronavirus pandemic.

He also appreciated cooperation of philanthropists with government and said the government was taking better decision in greater interest of the people.