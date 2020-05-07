MPA distributes rations to 70 Afghan refugees' families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri Thursday distributed aid package ration to 70 families including disabled Afghan refugees, widows and orphans.

Afghan refugees living in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also facing severe financial difficulties in this testing time due to coronavirus.

It is the religious duty of all of us to help them in this hour of need," Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri to media men during the distribution of rations to more than 70 Afghan Refugees families.

MPA Ms. Rabia Basri said that it is the duty of all of us to serve the suffering humanity. Only with the spirit of sacrifice and self-sacrifice and precautions we can overcome the epidemic.