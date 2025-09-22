MPA Distributes Relief Goods Among Flood Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Member Punjab Assembly Saadia Bilal visited flood relief camps in Fattuwali and Jalalabad, where she met with over 250 flood-affected individuals and listened to their concerns
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Member Punjab Assembly Saadia Bilal visited flood relief camps in Fattuwali and Jalalabad, where she met with over 250 flood-affected individuals and listened to their concerns. During the visit, she distributed relief goods valued at over Rs 5 million among affected families, including ration bags, clothing, essential household items, and gifts for children.
She was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Quratul Ain and Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lawyers Forum representative, Advocate Bilal Mahmood Malik.
Reviewing the facilities at the camps, MPA Saadia Bilal stated that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible steps are being taken to ensure the complete rehabilitation of flood victims.
She expressed satisfaction over the performance of the district administration and emphasized that the Punjab government, along with relevant departments, is utilizing all available resources for relief and rehabilitation efforts.
She also praised the active role of Assistant Commissioner Quratul Ain for her dedication and effective service delivery in support of the flood-hit communities.
