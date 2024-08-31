MPA distributes Rs. 1m each to victims of roof collapse

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, distributed cheques of Rs. 1 million each to the widow and mother of Muhammad Farooq and Aqib Mustafa, who were victims of the roof collapse.

The MPA expressed condolences to the bereaved families by giving financial assistance on behalf of the Punjab chief minister and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families. Muhammad Farooq and Aqib Mustafa, a residents of Union Council Bonkan were killed on May 24, 2024 due to roof and wall collapses in rain.