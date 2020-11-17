UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Donates 500 Saplings To BISE

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

MPA donates 500 saplings to BISE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Bilal Asghar Warraich donated 500 saplings to Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad.

During his visit to BISE here on Tuesday, he said that the saplings would be planted in the BISE premises under "Clean & Green Pakistan" programme.

He said that trees play an important role in keeping pollution level low, therefore, every citizen should plant maximum saplings which were necessary to deal with environmental hazards.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen thanked the MPA for donating saplings and said the Board would actively take part in "Clean & Green Pakistan" Programme.

BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar, PRO education board TaimoorSohail Lodhi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Education Provincial Assembly Visit BISE

Recent Stories

Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX ..

39 minutes ago

ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

40 minutes ago

Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

55 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

55 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

1 hour ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.