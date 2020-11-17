MPA donates 500 saplings to BISE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Bilal Asghar Warraich donated 500 saplings to Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad.

During his visit to BISE here on Tuesday, he said that the saplings would be planted in the BISE premises under "Clean & Green Pakistan" programme.

He said that trees play an important role in keeping pollution level low, therefore, every citizen should plant maximum saplings which were necessary to deal with environmental hazards.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen thanked the MPA for donating saplings and said the Board would actively take part in "Clean & Green Pakistan" Programme.

BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar, PRO education board TaimoorSohail Lodhi and others were also present on the occasion.