UrduPoint.com

MPA Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan Survives Assassination Bid, Attacker Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:09 PM

MPA Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan survives assassination bid, attacker killed

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister and PTI MPA Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when a man opened fire on him during an election rally in the Tajazai area of Lakki Marwat on Tuesday evening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister and PTI MPA Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when a man opened fire on him during an election rally in the Tajazai area of Lakki Marwat on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan's security guards returned the fire which resulted in the death of attacker on the spot.

Two other participants of the rally were also seriously injured in the firing and were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Election Injured Firing Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Man Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

German police launch operation after death threats ..

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

22 seconds ago
 New York to have first female police chief ever

New York to have first female police chief ever

26 seconds ago
 Anderson in England squad for second Ashes Test

Anderson in England squad for second Ashes Test

13 minutes ago
 9.6 mn families, 10,000 grocery stores registered ..

9.6 mn families, 10,000 grocery stores registered in PM's ration programme: Chau ..

13 minutes ago
 Beijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compat ..

Beijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics

13 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher with eyes on Fed decision ..

Tokyo stocks end higher with eyes on Fed decision on 15th Dec, 2021

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.