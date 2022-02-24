MPA Dr. Sumera Shams shortlisted for 'One Young World Politician of the Year Award 2022'

Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, MPA Dr Sumera Shams has been shortlisted for One Young World Politician of the Year Award 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, MPA Dr Sumera Shams has been shortlisted for One Young World Politician of the Year Award 2022.

The One Young World Politician of the Year Award was created in 2018 to recognize the most promising young politicians between the ages of 18-35 from around the world.

The winners are selected based on the impact they are having in their home countries and how they have used their position to benefit young people specifically.

It is the first global award recognizing the work of young politicians and was launched to counter the low level of youth engagement in politics.

The award is conferred to five promising young politicians selected from various countries annually.

Dr. Sumera Shams said that she was delighted and honored to be nominated together with these incredible young politicians who were having a positive global impact and inspiring others with their leadership.