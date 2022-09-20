MPA, driver injured in car-truck collision on Quetta-Taftan Road

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Zahid Reki and his driver were critically injured when a speeding truck collided with their car on Quetta-Taftan Road near Nokundi on Tuesday.

According to the Levis sources, police and rescuers reached the site soon after the accident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.