MPA Elect Abdul Aziz Junejo Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Engineer Abdul Aziz Junejo, the recently elected MPA from Khairpur Nathan Shah, district Dadu, has passed away due to health complications here on Tuesday.

Abdul Aziz Junejo was elected MPA from PPP on PS-80 on the February 08 polls.

He breathed his last in a private hospital here in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to health complications.

Junejo has been declared as the winner as he secured 52131 votes in the February 08 elections held on PS-80.

The news of his passing away has sent shockwaves through the political circles.

The family sources confirmed the sad demise of MPA elect Abdul Aziz Junejo.

He will be laid to rest at an ancestral graveyard at Khanpur Junejo near Khairpur Nathan Shah late in the evening.

