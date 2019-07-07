UrduPoint.com
MPA Expresses Concern Over Poor Cleanliness Conditions In Khanpur City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan has expressed concerns over poor cleanliness arrangements in Khanpur city.

Addressing a meeting with Water and Sewerage Agency (Wasa) officials here on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA said that as per directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, every city should be made clean and beautiful under the Clean and Green Punjab project.

He asked Wasa chief officer to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the city adding that CM's Clean and Green Punjab project would be made successful and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

On this occasion, Chief Officer Wasa Azhar Hayat Tawana discussed all issues of the department with the MPA. The MPA pledged full support for resolving all issues of the department.

