MPA expresses grief over GM Sikandar’s demise

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Chief Secretary Punjab and renowned bureaucrat GM Sikandar.

Butt said that GM Sikandar was a high-ranking civil servant, a dignified personality and an embodiment of humility and modesty.

His entire life was characterized by public service and honesty.

Manshaullah Butt said that GM Sikandar was among those officers who elevated the dignity of bureaucracy and dedicated all his services to the welfare of humanity. He treated people from all walks of life with respect and his simplicity was a prominent aspect of his personality.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul.