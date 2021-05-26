UrduPoint.com
MPA Extols Rs 15 Bln Mega Development Package For Layyah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

MPA extols Rs 15 bln mega development package for Layyah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Announcement of Rs 15 billion package for development of Layyah by the government was reflection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vision, said MPA Sabeen Gul on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have drifted the directions of progress towards South Punjab resulting the development of each town and village of the region.

Sabeen Gul, who is also spokesperson for Buzdar, stated that PTI focused on the prosperity of those backward areas which were neglected by past rulers.

The prime minister has initiated a scheme for youth which was meant developing confidence in it, adding that the young people would be playing their active role for improvement in country's economy.

