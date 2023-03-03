MPA faces investigation in embezzlement case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :DG Anti-corruption ordered an investigation against former MPA, Alamdar Abbas Qureshi for embezzlement in development projects initiated in his constituency during past tenure.

All records pertaining to his development schemes were collected from local government, district council, public health and highway departments to pursue the inquiry, an official source said.

Director Anti-corruption issued an order on the application of an inhabitant named Muhammad Jahanzeb Ali.

He alleged in his application that Alamdar Qureshi plundered millions of money in connivance with contractors namely Ghazanfar Abbas, Ghayour Abbas, Saeed Qureshi, Yunis Qureshi, Husnain Qureshi and others.

He said the former MPA released a large number of bogus payments by putting undue pressure on officers concerned.

Following the application, the investigation was started with a notice issued to the former MPA, it was said.