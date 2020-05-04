MPA Fazal Hakeem inaugurates drainage system project in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : Swat DDAC Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Monday inaugurated the work on drainage system project in Amankot and other adjoining areas including Mingora Bazaar.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony he said with the completion of this project the residents of Amankot and adjoining areas would get substantial relief from flood and rainwater.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of construction work. He said that construction of drainage and drainage system for rainwater along the roads of the city would bring relief to the residents of the area.

Practical work on other projects for improvement of living standard of the local people would be started soon, he said. He said all developmental projects, the present government has initiated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat division would be completed within scheduled time and certainly it would help the general public, specially the drainage systems would provide relief to the people from floods.

Later, Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai presided over the high level meeting at the office of the WSSC. Chief Executive WSSC Sheida Mohammad, General Manager Asif Saleem and others attended the meeting.

He further directed that the storm drains within K-5 should be fully monitored and further steps must be taken to keep the drains clean on regular basis and ensure easy drainage of rainwater and clean the drains on regular basis so that to ensuring easy passing of rain waters from the rain-affected areas and directed WSSC to removal of debris in all the drainage systems currently choked up.