MPA felicitates newly elected body of Hyderabad Press club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Jabbar Khan on Saturday congratulated newly elected body of Press club Hyderabad.

In a message he expressed good wishes for newly elected office bearers including president Abdullah Shaikh,Vice president Zafar Hakro, General Secretary Iqbal Malah, Treasurer Tasawar Shaad,joint Secretary, Ashok Sharma and governing body members Ali Hassan, Lalaa Rehman Samon, Khalid Chandio,Hamid Shaikh,Nasir Shaikh,Muhammad Hussain Khan,Khalid Khokhar,Hamid-u-Rehman and Jay Parkash.

He expressed hope that newly elected office bearers will utilize their potential for development of democracy and democratic institutions.

Eulogizing the role of journalists, MPA said that journalists of Hyderabad press club have always endeavored for highlighting problems of city, people and stabilizing democracy in the country. He further said that journalism which was the fourth pillar of the state has always strived against dictatorship. Jabbar further said that many journalists had laid their lives while performing their professional duties.

He said that Hyderabad's journalist community was also playing a role to communicate problems to the government not only of Hyderabad but related to underdeveloped areas of Sindh.