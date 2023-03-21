MPA flays propaganda against Pakistan Army

Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki, Member of Balochistan Assembly, on Tuesday said the Pakistan armed forces had a history of sacrifices for the country and the propaganda against them was a conspiracy to weaken the state of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki, Member of Balochistan Assembly, on Tuesday said the Pakistan armed forces had a history of sacrifices for the country and the propaganda against them was a conspiracy to weaken the state of Pakistan.

"The stability of Pakistan is linked with the honour and dignity of its armed forces," he said in a statement.

Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, who is also chief of the Domki Tribe, said the entire nation stood by the Pakistan Army. The people would not forgive the anti-national elements, who were doing negative propaganda against the army, he added.

The Pakistan Army, he added, was safeguarding the country's ideological foundations and borders, and propaganda against it by elements sitting abroad was not tolerable.