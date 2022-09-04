MPA, focal person visit water disposals in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Haji Ali Hassan Zardari on Sunday visited Nawabshah and inspected Awami Colony Disposal and disposals installed in other areas. He was accompanied by Focal Person for Rain Emergency Javed Nayab Laghari and PPP city president Khan Bahadur Bhatti.

He instructed the officials of Public Health Engineering Department and Municipal Committee to maintain all city disposals in running and working condition to enable water disposal at the earliest possible time.

They said that rain water is still seen at different areas of the city that must be drained at earliest adding that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

On this occasion, officials of Public Health and Municipal Committee informed about measures taken for de-watering under rain emergency.