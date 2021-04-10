MPA for promoting tourism in scenic Kohi Suleman areas

PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur, Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Farooq, Conservator Southern Circle Syed Kamal and DF Wildlife Department Dera Khan Malik Khan on Saturday visited the areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman and inspected the site selected for wildlife conservation and tourism

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur, Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Farooq, Conservator Southern Circle Syed Kamal and DF Wildlife Department Dera Khan Malik Khan on Saturday visited the areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman and inspected the site selected for wildlife conservation and tourism.

On the occasion, PD FO Malik Khan briefed Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur and Chief Conservator Dr. Mohsin Farooq on wildlife conservation and promotion of tourism in the area besides highlighting the steps being taken in this connection by the government.

Chief Conservator of Wildlife KP Dr. Mohsin Farooq and MPA Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said that plans were being made for the protection of wildlife and promotion of tourism in the area.

Practical steps are being taken to promote tourism in these areas that will surely provide the best entertainment to the people in these areas with less time and less expense instead of going for long distance entertainment.

Improving the economy of the local people and promoting the ecosystem in the area is one of our priorities, Faisal Amin said. Wildlife conservation would also be ensured so that they could thrive in the natural environment, he added.