MPA For Provision Of Standard Sports Facilities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:02 PM

MPA for provision of standard sports facilities

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Munawar Wassan has said that provision of national standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Munawar Wassan has said that provision of national standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities. The Sindh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah is committed to provide the latest sports facilities to our youth.

He said this while attending a cricket match at Kumb on Thursday, the MPA further said that they are earmarking sufficient amount for the renovation of sports complex and grounds of Kot Diji taluka.

He said that latest equipment will be provided for youth at educational institutions.

District Officer, Youth Affairs should utilize all the available resources to provide standard and enhanced sports and recreational facilities to youth and athletes to attract youth to take more active part in sports and hone their skills, he said.

