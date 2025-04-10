MPA For Timely Completion Of Canal Concrete Lining Project In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:28 PM
PML-N MPA from PP-272 Jatoi and Chairman Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Rana Abdul Mannan Sajid, stressed early completion of concrete canal lining project in the constituency, which is being executed at a cost of Rs. 570 million
He expressed these views while talking to media persons in Muzaffargarh after conducting a meeting with Punjab Minister for Irrigation, Kazim Pirzada, in Lahore to discuss irrigation issues.
Rana Abdul Mannan Sajid stated that he had detailed discussions with the minister regarding the canal condition in PP-272 including issues of cleanliness, repair, and concrete lining.
He stressed that timely completion of the project is essential to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the tail-end farmers, who are currently facing severe water shortages.
The provincial minister Kazim Pirzada assured full departmental support and committed that the Irrigation department will work on priority basis for the improvement in the canal system of Muzaffargarh, particularly in PP-272 in order to provide relief to citizens and enhance agriculture production.
