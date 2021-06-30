UrduPoint.com
MPA For Timely Completion Of Uplift Projects

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Naseebullah Marri on Wednesday said timely completion of ongoing mega development projects in the province was essential for addressing peoples' grievances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Naseebullah Marri on Wednesday said timely completion of ongoing mega development projects in the province was essential for addressing peoples' grievances.

He said this while inspecting the works of ongoing uplift projects in Union Council Karam Khan area of Kohlu.

Communication and Works (C&W)'s Executive Engineer, Saood Bugti, SDO Engineer Mir Dastagir Marri, elders and other officials were present on the occasion.

Concerned officials briefed the MPA about the progress of ongoing development projects in the area.

Mir Naseebullah Marri said the constant uplift projects would be completed timely with standard and also directed officials to ensure quality of martial of development schemes.

He said the durable development could put the area in modern line saying government was taking measures in wider interest of public so that problems of public would be reduced in the area.

The MPA said the development projects worth million of rupees were underway in the constituency, the completion of which would further improve the lives of the people.

Instructing to further expedite the work on uplift schemes, he said the projects should not only by completed on time but also quality work must be ensured so that these projects prove to be sustainable.

