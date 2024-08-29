MPA from Bahawalpur appointed parliamentary secretary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Bahawalpur Hassan Askari Sheikh has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department.

According to a notification, issued by Chief Minister's Office MPA Hassan Askari Sheikh has been appointed as parliamentary secretary with an immediate effect and assigned the departments mentioned in the notification.

A total of 17 MPAs have been appointed as parliamentary secretaries and assigned departments mentioned against their Names in the order.

Hassan Sheikh was elected as an MPA from PP-248 Bahawalpur constituency.