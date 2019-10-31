UrduPoint.com
MPA Ghanwer Ali Khan Appointed As Sindh Law Secretary

Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:00 PM

MPA Ghanwer Ali Khan appointed as Sindh Law Secretary

The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department has appointed Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Sindh, Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran as Parliamentary Secretary for Law,Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department with immediate effect.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department has appointed Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Sindh, Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran as Parliamentary Secretary for Law,Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department with immediate effect.

MPA Ghanwer Ali is appointed by the Chief Minster Sindh under Sindh Parliamentary Secretaries (Salaries Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Act, 1996, said a statement on Thursday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

