MPA Ghanwer Ali Khan appointed as Sindh Law Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department has appointed Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Sindh, Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran as Parliamentary Secretary for Law,Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department with immediate effect.

MPA Ghanwer Ali is appointed by the Chief Minster Sindh under Sindh Parliamentary Secretaries (Salaries Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Act, 1996, said a statement on Thursday.