MPA Ghazan Khan, Ex-MNA G.G.Jamal Join PTI

MPA Ghazan Khan, ex-MNA G.G.Jamal join PTI

Member of provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Khan and former member of National Assembly Dr G.G.Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Member of provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Khan and former member of National Assembly Dr G.G.Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a PM Office statement said.

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan was also present during the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

