MPA Ghazan Khan, ex-MNA G.G.Jamal join PTI

(@imziishan)

Member of provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Khan and former member of National Assembly Dr G.G.Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Member of provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Khan and former member of National Assembly Dr G.G.Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a PM Office statement said.

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan was also present during the meeting.