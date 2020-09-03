MPA Ghumman supports public protest against poor administration

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly and PTI activist Arsalan Taj Ghumman has taken exception to registration of FIR against residents of DHA who staged a protest against massive damage caused to them and their property during recent torrential rains in the metropolis.

MPA Ghumman talking to APP said tax paying citizens hold every right to highlight their grievances, within the domain of law.

"Authorities concerned must pay adequate and sympathetic heed to it with due provision to address the same," he said.