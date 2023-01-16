MPA greets PPP leadership over unprecedented victory in LG polls

Pakistan People's party's Sindh Assembly member Abdul Jabbar Khan has congratulated the party leadership over the victory of candidates in the second phase of local bodies elections and said the way the people have expressed their trust in the party was unprecedented

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's party's Sindh Assembly member Abdul Jabbar Khan has congratulated the party leadership over the victory of candidates in the second phase of local bodies elections and said the way the people have expressed their trust in the party was unprecedented.

In his statement, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan said that PPP will never disappoint the people and that the basic problems of the people will be solved in all districts including Hyderabad.

He said that PPP candidates achieved success in Hyderabad which is a clear indication that the people of this city trusted the party and its leadership.

He said that even after the elections were postponed three times, despite the environment in which these elections were held, the people took part in the polling process with dedication.

He claimed that in the upcoming general elections, PPP will win all the seats of the National and Provincial Assembly from Hyderabad.