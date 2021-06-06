MPA hails KP Police for maintaining law & order

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Arbab Jehandad Khan said that maintaining law and order situation in Peshawar is the best performance of the Police Department.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the place constructed for funeral prayers, MPA Arbab Jehandad Khan said that the PTI government was working day and night to control inflation.

He thanked Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for increasing the wages of laborers from Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,500.

He termed the PTI-led govt a true representative of the poor people which introduced free health to the entire people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said provision of healthcare is the top most priority of the present government that is why Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan introduced Insaf Health Care Card so that to provide best healthcare facilities to the people without any discrimination.

Peshawar is grateful to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking key steps in the development of the entire city. Introducing the Health card truly represents the poor people.

Elimination of environmental pollution is at the forefront of the government's advice and after the successful project of the billion Tree, 10 Billion Tree Project would help in making a green and clean Pakistan. \The government has launched the Billion Tree, which will further enhance the beauty of Peshawar and the same steps taken by the government were largely appreciated by the world communities.