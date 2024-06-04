Open Menu

MPA Hails Police For Arrest Of Killers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MPA hails police for arrest of killers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) PML-N MPA Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia hailed Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday for arresting killers of a poor laborer despite lack of modern facilities and disclosed that Safe City Project was being launched in the district to bring crime graph down on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Punjab legislator from Muzaffargarh, accompanying DSP city Rehan Ur Rasool and SHO Iftikhar Malkani, told media persons that police was able to arrest the killers with the help of Geo-Fencing and added that Safe City Project would further enhance police capacity to track down the offenders.

Three accused had tried to snatch motorcycle from a laborer Rizwan near Langar Sarai on May 8 and shot and killed him on facing resistance. Two of the accused were arrested through Geo-Fencing while efforts were ongoing to track down the third offender, police said.

The MPA told newsmen that Muzaffargarh was included in the third phase of Safe City Project but now it is part of the first phase and thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the approval.

He said, the project would help bring crime graph down besides providing job opportunities to the youth from the area.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Job Muzaffargarh May Media From

Recent Stories

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

14 minutes ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

30 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

34 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

55 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

17 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

17 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

17 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan