MPA hails police for arrest of killers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) PML-N MPA Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia hailed Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday for arresting killers of a poor laborer despite lack of modern facilities and disclosed that Safe City Project was being launched in the district to bring crime graph down on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Punjab legislator from Muzaffargarh, accompanying DSP city Rehan Ur Rasool and SHO Iftikhar Malkani, told media persons that police was able to arrest the killers with the help of Geo-Fencing and added that Safe City Project would further enhance police capacity to track down the offenders.

Three accused had tried to snatch motorcycle from a laborer Rizwan near Langar Sarai on May 8 and shot and killed him on facing resistance. Two of the accused were arrested through Geo-Fencing while efforts were ongoing to track down the third offender, police said.

The MPA told newsmen that Muzaffargarh was included in the third phase of Safe City Project but now it is part of the first phase and thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the approval.

He said, the project would help bring crime graph down besides providing job opportunities to the youth from the area.