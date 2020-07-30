MPA hails security forces for eradicating terrorism

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Syed Iqbal Mian, Member Provincial Assembly from Kurram District, while paying rich tribute to the security forces for rendering unmatched sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He said that the forces have eradicated terrorism in the entire country and now we are living in peace. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan want rapid development of tribal districts.

Addressing a press conference with his workers in Parachinar, Syed Iqbal Mian, Member Provincial Assembly, said that the forces have eradicated terrorism from the country by making sacrifices and the role of Pakistan Army is ideal for peace and development.

He said that the PTI government has carried out all the development works in the tribal districts including Kurram district. Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan wanted faster development of the tribal districts and for this purpose, Rs. 100 billion has been allocated.

Iqbal Mian said that besides medical college and cadet college, branches of various universities are being opened in Kurram district. The PTI government is trying to develop the tribal districts but some elements are bad in Kurram district. He said some elements create hurdles in the way of development by spreading religious hatred and fomenting personal enmity, property and other petty issues, which must be stopped.