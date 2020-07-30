UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Hails Security Forces For Eradicating Terrorism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

MPA hails security forces for eradicating terrorism

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Syed Iqbal Mian, Member Provincial Assembly from Kurram District, while paying rich tribute to the security forces for rendering unmatched sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He said that the forces have eradicated terrorism in the entire country and now we are living in peace. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan want rapid development of tribal districts.

Addressing a press conference with his workers in Parachinar, Syed Iqbal Mian, Member Provincial Assembly, said that the forces have eradicated terrorism from the country by making sacrifices and the role of Pakistan Army is ideal for peace and development.

He said that the PTI government has carried out all the development works in the tribal districts including Kurram district. Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan wanted faster development of the tribal districts and for this purpose, Rs. 100 billion has been allocated.

Iqbal Mian said that besides medical college and cadet college, branches of various universities are being opened in Kurram district. The PTI government is trying to develop the tribal districts but some elements are bad in Kurram district. He said some elements create hurdles in the way of development by spreading religious hatred and fomenting personal enmity, property and other petty issues, which must be stopped.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Provincial Assembly Parachinar All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

37 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

2 hours ago

President says proud of nation's discipline in SOP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.