MPA Halar Wassan Visits Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 10:55 PM
Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Barrister Halar Manzoor Wassan on Friday visited the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Barrister Halar Manzoor Wassan on Friday visited the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition.
According to a release issued here, during his visit to the Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition, MPA Barrister Wassan met with rural skilled artisans.
Later, while talking to Media, Barrister Halar said that Sindh's culture is thousands of years old and magnificent. SRSO is bringing this work to the urban population in a modern and innovative way, which deserves appreciation.
During his visit, he also toured various stalls and encouraged skilled rural artisans from different regions of Sindh. The 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition, is being organized by Sindh Rural Support Organisation at Ocean Mall from January 9 to 12th January.
Recent Stories
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rej ..
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for elimina ..
UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fraudulent' Maduro
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based ..
African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..16 minutes ago
-
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rejecting PTI’s appea ..38 seconds ago
-
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality40 seconds ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for eliminating five Khawarij t ..41 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based Operation in Dera I ..45 seconds ago
-
African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations31 seconds ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader, others till January 2432 seconds ago
-
The Rawalpindi Cantonement Board (RCB) gears up for encroachment elimination33 seconds ago
-
Lahore Bar Association elections to be held on 11th36 seconds ago
-
Lnt'l moot on girls’ education in Muslim communities begins tomorrow14 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) to confer awards on best authors in 202415 seconds ago
-
Delegation led by BMGF Dr Rehan calls on Health Secretary18 seconds ago