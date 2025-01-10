MPA Halar Wassan Visits Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Barrister Halar Manzoor Wassan on Friday visited the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Barrister Halar Manzoor Wassan on Friday visited the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition.

According to a release issued here, during his visit to the Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition, MPA Barrister Wassan met with rural skilled artisans.

Later, while talking to Media, Barrister Halar said that Sindh's culture is thousands of years old and magnificent. SRSO is bringing this work to the urban population in a modern and innovative way, which deserves appreciation.

During his visit, he also toured various stalls and encouraged skilled rural artisans from different regions of Sindh. The 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition, is being organized by Sindh Rural Support Organisation at Ocean Mall from January 9 to 12th January.