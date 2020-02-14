MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh submits notice of resolution in support of China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior PTI leader and member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday submitted a Notice of Resolution before the office of Sindh Assembly Secretary in support of the people of China.

The notice under rule 124 (1) of rules of Procedure of Provincial Assembly of Sindh 2013 focuses on passage of a resolution under which Sindh Assembly would express its solidarity with the government as well as people of China braving the challenge of Coronavirus.

As per draft of the resolution Government of China has also been appreciated for its efforts in trying to save the world in general against the virus itself.

"We support the Chinese Government in its efforts to overcome the challenge and also assure that we consider people of China as our brothers," emphasizes the proposed resolution.

PTI Member of Sindh Assembly through the proposed resolution said people of Pakistan stand by their friends in their difficult moments and would extend any support that can provide solace to the people of China.

As per the draft the Federal government was also appreciated for sensible handling of the issue which through a pragmatic approach could be efficiently countered.