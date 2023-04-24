MPA Hamal Kalmati meets jailed leader Maulana Hidayat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The central leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati met with Provincial General Secretary of Jamaat Islami and head of Haw-Du Tehreek (HDT) Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Balochin judicial lock-up in Gwadar on Monday.

MPA Mir Hamal Kalmati congratulated Maulana Baloch on Eid and inquired about his health.

During the meeting, political situation of Balochistan including Gwadar was discussed in detail. The two leaders discussed the current political situation in a pleasant atmosphere