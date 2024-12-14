Open Menu

MPA Hidayat Ur Rehman Discusses University’s Challenges, Way Forward With VC UoT

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM

MPA Hidayat Ur Rehman discusses University’s challenges, way forward with VC UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A delegation led by Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Balochistan visited the University of Turbat (UoT) on Saturday.

During the visit, they met with the Vice Chancellor of UoT, Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan, and interacted with the university’s faculty and administrative staff.

The meeting was attended by deans, directors, and heads of various academic and administrative departments.

In the meeting, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the university’s achievements in providing quality education and advanced research facilities.

He also briefed the lawmaker on the financial challenges being faced by the institution and sought his support in advocating in relevant forums for solutions to these challenges.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the need for scholarships to support deserving and talented students.

He outlined his vision and future plans for the academic and infrastructure development of the university.

Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman assured his full support for the advancement of higher education in the region, including the development of the University of Turbat, the University of Gwadar, and the University of Makran.

He praised the efforts of the university’s faculty and administrative staff under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan for elevating UoT to new heights of academic excellence.

On behalf of the university community, the Vice Chancellor expressed his gratitude to Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman for his visit and anticipated enhanced collaboration between public representatives and UoT for empowering the youth of the region.

