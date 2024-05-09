MPA Hidayat-ur-Rehman Slams Gwadar Labourers Killing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Member Balochistan Assembly Balochistan Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch, on Thursday, strongly condemned the killing of seven labourers in Sarbandan area of Gwadar.
Talking to media, Gwadar MPA said that no person, institution or organization can be allowed to take human life.
“A lot of blood has been shed in Balochistan, and the poor are dying everywhere,” he deplored, expressing condolence with the bereaved families.
APP/ask.
