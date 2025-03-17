MPA Ikram Ghazi Inaugurates Namshirha Gujran Road, Pledges Continued Public Service
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a significant step towards regional development, MPA PK-39 and DEDAC Chairman Mansehra, Ikram Ghazi on Monday reaffirmed his dedication to public welfare, declaring the completion of Namshirha Gujran Road a well-deserved right of the people.
Addressing a ceremony in Union Council Karori, he emphasized that resolving public issues remains his top priority. He assured that efforts are underway to ensure essential facilities reach citizens at their doorsteps.
He hailed the Namshirha Gujran Road project as a milestone that will greatly ease travel difficulties and contribute to the area's growth.
Ghazi also urged the public to recognize the power of their vote and make wise decisions for the nation's progress. He announced immediate measures to address the concerns of Union Council Karori residents.
Local dignitaries and citizens present at the event lauded his efforts, expressing their full support and optimism that this wave of development would continue, bringing greater prosperity to the region.
