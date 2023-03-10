MPA Imdad Ali Patafi reviews arrangements regarding house and population digital census

The house and population census are essential for the development and planning of the country and with the help of the collected data, the government could be able to estimate actual funds for the provision of facilities to the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The house and population census are essential for the development and planning of the country and with the help of the collected data, the government could be able to estimate actual funds for the provision of facilities to the people.

On the basis of actual data, the government could utilize resources in a better direction and also increase employment in various sectors of life, MPA Imdad Ali Patafi stated this while presiding over the meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office Tando Allayar on Friday to review the arrangements of ongoing first digital house and population census.

The Deputy Commissioner Tando Allayar Wali Muhammad Baloch, SSP Tando Allayar Saleem Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner One Tando-Allayar Muhammad Ibrahim Alamani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Two Tando Allahyar Hammad Zardari and officers of law enforcement agencies including Pakistan Army attended the meeting.

MPA Imdad Ali Patafi termed the census a national duty and called upon the heads of all concerned departments to complete the process with dedication and devotion. He informed the required training has already been imparted to the staff of other related departments including the education Department. He also appealed to the people of the district to fully cooperate with the census staff so that their family members could be listed. The social welfare organizations should also play their due role in this regard, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Tando Allayar Wali Muhammad Baloch and SSP Tando Allayar Saleem Shah briefed the participants of the meeting about the pace of the ongoing census process.