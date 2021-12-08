MPA inaugurates 2-day free eye camp

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi Tuesday inaugurated two-day free eye camp, organized by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana, at Government High School Waleed Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi Tuesday inaugurated two-day free eye camp, organized by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana, at Government High school Waleed Larkana.

MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi, Haji Owais Ali Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Dr. Akhtar Ali Abbasi and others also visited the camp.

They enquired after the health of the patients and distributed free medicines and sweets among them.

Talking on the occasion Abbasi said, "It is our duty to serve the poor and to get their problems solved." He said that the foundation of this free eye camp was laid by my late father Haji Munawar Ali Abbas.

Secretary Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Dr. Akhtar Abbasi informed that in this two-day free eye camp 170 operations were carried out on first day of the camp by the eye specialists & 560 patients were checked & provided free medicines.

The Ophthalmologists Dr. Dabeer Alam, Dr. Muhammad Khan Shaikh, Dr. Alah Dino Tunio, Dr. Fayyaz Abbasi and paramedical staff conducted free check ups of the patients.