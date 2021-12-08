UrduPoint.com

MPA Inaugurates 2-day Free Eye Camp

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:06 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi Tuesday inaugurated two-day free eye camp, organized by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana, at Government High school Waleed Larkana.

MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi, Haji Owais Ali Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Dr. Akhtar Ali Abbasi and others also visited the camp.

They enquired after the health of the patients and distributed free medicines and sweets among them.

Talking on the occasion Abbasi said, "It is our duty to serve the poor and to get their problems solved." He said that the foundation of this free eye camp was laid by my late father Haji Munawar Ali Abbas.

On the first day of the camp some 170 eye patients were operated and fixed with lenses, 560 patients were checked.

The Ophthalmologists Dr. Dabeer Alam, Dr. Muhammad Khan Shaikh, Dr. Alah Dino Tunio, Dr. Fayyaz Abbasi and paramedical staff conducted free check ups of the patients.

