MPA inaugurates AIP in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Anita Mehsud Saturday inaugurated 'Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP)' for provision of necessary facilities at Government middle Schools of Murgiband and Fateh Sherkot in South Waziristan.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the AIP would prove to be a landmark for the new phase of development and progress in South Waziristan. She said the progress of tribal areas has been started and all the pledges made to the people of these areas would be fulfilled.

Anita Mehsud also expressed gratitude to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for his keen interest in development of merged areas, saying, these areas would be developed like other parts of the province.

Additional Director Planning and Development Merged Areas Fareed Khattak informed that Rs Three billion would be utilized for construction of calls rooms, bathrooms, playing areas, walls, water provision schemes in different schools of merged districts besides giving books and school bags to the students.