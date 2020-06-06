UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Inaugurates AIP In South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:33 PM

MPA inaugurates AIP in South Waziristan

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Anita Mehsud Saturday inaugurated 'Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP)' for provision of necessary facilities at Government Middle Schools of Murgiband and Fateh Sherkot in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Anita Mehsud Saturday inaugurated 'Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP)' for provision of necessary facilities at Government middle Schools of Murgiband and Fateh Sherkot in South Waziristan.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the AIP would prove to be a landmark for the new phase of development and progress in South Waziristan. She said the progress of tribal areas has been started and all the pledges made to the people of these areas would be fulfilled.

Anita Mehsud also expressed gratitude to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for his keen interest in development of merged areas, saying, these areas would be developed like other parts of the province.

Additional Director Planning and Development Merged Areas Fareed Khattak informed that Rs Three billion would be utilized for construction of calls rooms, bathrooms, playing areas, walls, water provision schemes in different schools of merged districts besides giving books and school bags to the students.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Provincial Assembly Progress All Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

36 minutes ago

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

1 hour ago

Gardeners should take special care for fruit plant ..

3 minutes ago

DC, DPO visit Buner Bazaars, check SOPs

3 minutes ago

No Mask, No Service working in Dera

3 minutes ago

2 held for opening businesses

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.