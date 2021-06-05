MPA inaugurates corona vaccination center

(@FahadShabbir)

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee District Abbottabad Nazir Ahmad Abbasi inaugurated the Corona vaccination center at the Primary Health Center Kok Ming here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee District Abbottabad Nazir Ahmad Abbasi inaugurated the Corona vaccination center at the Primary Health Center Kok Ming here.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, officials of the health department were also present on this occasion. Initially 1000 vaccines have been provided and it was decided that more vaccines will also be provided if needed. Deputy District Health Officer, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminul Hassan and other officers were also present during the inauguration of the center.