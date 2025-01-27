Open Menu

MPA Inaugurates Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that development works have started across the province due to the tireless efforts of the chief minister and the process has been started from where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML –N) government had left off.

Quality and speed are being ensured in development projects and every penny of the development fund is being spent with complete honesty, with the aim of raising the standard of living of the common people. He stated this while inaugurating development projects in Union Council Bonkan.

Chaudhry Omar Ayub, former UC Chairman Mian Shahid Pervez, Mian Munir Ahmed, Mian Jamil, Mian Shahbaz Muhammad, Mehar Arif, Dr. Asad, Raja Shahid (Raj Hotel), Abdul Hameed Qasim, sub-engineer Hafiz Iqbal were also present.

Manshaullah Butt inspected the quality of ongoing development schemes and directed the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation to take special care of the level of streets and roads in the projects so that the sewerage problems can be resolved simultaneously.

He said that the chief minister had started development projects in a short period of 11 months. "Honhar Scholarship, Dhee Rani, Suthra Punjab, Road Infrastructure, especially the scope of development projects under the Chief Minister District Sustainable Development Goals Program 2024 and 2025 have been brought to the doorstep of the common people.

The MPA said that the PML-N government at the Federal and provincial level is dealing with economic challenges and inflation is gradually decreasing. He said that whenever the PML-N came to power, a new era of development began.

