MPA Inaugurates 'Plant For Pakistan' Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt formally inaugurated the plantation campaign "Plant for Pakistan" by planting saplings in Shahab-ud-Din Park.
Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, CEO Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, former Director Local Government Abdul Hameed Qasim, Chaudhry Saifullah, Sheikh Nasir, Superintendent Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bao Shaukat, Supervisor Naveed Iqbal and Coordinator PP-47 Mohsin Abbas were also present.
PML-N MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that planting trees is a religious and moral duty of all of us. He said that in order to eliminate environmental pollution and prevent climate change, trees should be planted as much as possible and the care of the trees is also very important.
Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had reiterated her commitment to improve the quality of municipal services and afforestation as her priorities.
The PML-N MPA said that the tree is a gift of nature and it has profound and positive effects on human life.
He said that planting trees in the month of Ramzan is the best. He directed officials of the Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to perform their duties honestly and diligently and water and protect plants in the park and greenbelts.
