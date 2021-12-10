MPA inaugurates Rescue 1122 service in Sanawan

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member Provincial Assembly Niaz Hussain Khan Gishkori laid the foundation stone of Rescue Emergency Service 1122 in Sanawan, a town of Alipur here on Friday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member Provincial Assembly Niaz Hussain Khan Gishkori laid the foundation stone of Rescue Emergency Service 1122 in Sanawan, a town of Alipur here on Friday.

According to official sources, Gishkori said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar were paying full attention to solve the problems of people and provided facilities to them.

MPA said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Rescue 1122 Service in Sanawan, with the establishment of the service, the people of Sanawan and its environs will have access to the best medical facilities in case of emergency.

Niaz Hussain said that past governments did nothing for the deprived areas, while PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was too much closed to people and were well aware from their basic health needs.

He also said that incumbent government was striving hard to solve masses problems on their door steps.

MPA said that with the establishment of 1122 service the long-standing demand of the area has been met. Parliamentary Provincial Secretary also said that accidents were of daily routine matter in this area because of sugar mills and in case of emergency the Rescuers were used to travel a lot, but now masses need not worry because their demand has been fulfilled by PTI government.

He concluded that Sanawan Rescue 1122 emergency service will provide timely medicine assistance in case of emergencies and would help to save from big losses of properties and precious lives as well. Citizen from all walk of life of Sanawan hailed and thanked to chief minister Punjab on his revolutionary step.