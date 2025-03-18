MPA Inspects Drain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that the construction of a 2,300 feet long drain at a cost of Rs15 million to resolve the problem of sewerage and rainwater drainage in Kotli Bhutta will be completed in the next 15 days.
The project will be able to provide facilities to the public immediately after Eid. While inspecting the under-construction drain and interacting with local villagers, MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that the completion of the drain will not only resolve the problem of sewerage but also significantly improve the drainage of rainwater.
Former UC Chairman Chaudhry Saleem, XEN Bilal Qaiser, Sub Engineer Bilal Azam, former Director Local Government Abdul Hameed Qasim, Yaseen Bhutta and Member Shabbir Bhatta were also present on the occasion.
Local representatives thanked the MPA, terming this initiative as an important step towards improving the lives of the people. The MPA said that the government’s priority is to resolve public issues immediately, especially focusing on basic amenities like drainage.
He added, "Our effort is to maintain the pace of development in every part of Sialkot. This drain will resolve the long-standing problem of Kotli Bhutta, after which the cleanliness and health standards in the area are also expected to improve."
